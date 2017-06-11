Transcript for CMA Awards: Brothers Osborne

I'm street or assaults on it is an absolute honor to be nominated really truly is. But Rossi for excited to have enough of a nomination for video of the year is our first nomination I category it ever so. Her side and. I think the great thing about those awards tell me if you'd agree is that. It's sort of paves the way for new fans to come see your life's and when that's what you have. And owners of the thing too is that there's a lot of people that listen to the radio and allow people are busy they're important Lhasa they disdained her solves real life conditions kind of a background thing to them you have fans are really seek out music and really unit offense and dive ended. Whose artists are there's a large part of the population doesn't do that it is too busy for urges that all. An office they don't care as much or whatever whatever may be the the awards really connect that dot against CU on television knocked OK that's those guys have further name but that's what they look like and that's how they are some and that's only perform. And that's what's roadster to import order form was frigate John them. Place and guitarist and solos are like Unita told in this guitar just so we can cars of the duo his. It got slayer. Performance wise for you guys have a fiercely for the ship. We're doing is subordinate in my fault and we'll do kind of moral that Jamie version of it. You know Celeste who pushed for this is for the for the suns over but this is you know dessert first timer for Tom Fuentes cinnamon is though. What good are all men will travel Trenton embarrass themselves. Halfback pass our planet's tracks either it's all live them all and so we knew we can we can crash and burn that's got the beauty of a live performance anyway.

