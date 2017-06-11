CMA Awards: Jon Pardi

On the red carpet, Jon Pardi talks about being nominated and what it would be like to win.
11/06/17

Have an ACM award already what would it feel like to get a matching CI. A be amazing and it would just like wow did it in high yet tuned to let. It is walking in with a couple of nominations and and see how my friends and it's like we're all winners it for nominate any meaning being aired in part of the show like it's still win regardless win or lose. So it's gimme fun night. But his federal way it's always better to win but it's always better to have a good attitude knowing that you still. He did well regardless of what happens.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

