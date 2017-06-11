Transcript for CMA Awards: Lee Brice

Men how to now almost say guards just because. He came beat him you know Luke. Works so armed they have I mean they they really are blowing and now and Christmas armor you know we're out onto examined. Everybody's so great is hard to save a current as the king didn't didn't. That category is category and out and he does semi crazy dynamic things. When he does a show it is ten. Two a day for found a slick easy you know so he does some really cool things it's and I shows that we'll see and he's also just mayors.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.