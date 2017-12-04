Transcript for Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57

Though a family of actor Eddie Murphy is in mourning tonight the comedians older brother has died of cancer Charlie Murphy was. Also a stand up comedian and writer he was known for his work on Comedy Central and often made fun of his younger brother in sketch sketches. The father of three have been undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia added New York hospital. He was just 57 years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.