Transcript for Comic releases documentary exploring the problems with 'Simpsons' character Apu

You know Aziz and Mindy are groundbreaking figures just because it doesn't matter if they're saying groundbreaking things and I'm they exist and they have control and a certain degree of dignity. That we didn't have. For this is you've gotten more successful in more more people know you tour it you know. Do you feel any responsibility. To try. To. Make things better to change unity you'd say you know him and formula to make people laugh but now you have a microphone in ways that a lot of other people. Didn't before UN may not. Is there any sense of Blake cooking I need to try to make things. I do think everything there is a responsibility MM making a film right now. About up who from the Simpsons why pray at about representation it's easier to TV and you know it's part of it is certainly is an identity aspect to rip apart it to me is also like. When you think of 9/11 and post 9/11 backlash use it's not just. As simple as people are ignorant they see the brown people on the attack them to get to that point you have to not humanize that person. And you can't humanize that person because you you haven't seen them be human. Look as as people of color we've had to humanize way people we've had no choice right. Puzzles are teachers and our neighbors we see them on television a broad range of life experiences right. That I'm watching a movie you know that's exactly my life experience but I can understand and human level which is there something in there for me to grab absolute is why it's frustrating when you hear people say no one's gonna believe that a person of color is playing the sport know reasonably and that this kind of and an interracial marriage in this in this movie will work Romans and believe that they're not in a lake that. To me it's like saying you don't think I can exist in this way you don't humanize me the way I've been forced to humanize you ride. So when 9/11 haven't amounting up who denial of that are directly connected but there's something to be said about you are not a full person to me. I don't understand you as a full person. I don't know what to seek is I don't know. You know what what your life could be like I can't imagine you with the family. I don't imagine any of those things. His ill links Dave two without Asian yes he or anything terrorist. Or terrorists and ready unity cartoon of that that is weak yen has no. Controls their lives ray or you're a terrorist or you are a cabdriver who doesn't have a it's something wrong with being convenience store America have been over. But the GQ are in the servant class you're not someone who's actually expressing range what does that have drivers experience. What is that convenience owners experience who are there families how to day and appear that's never relevant because their props.

