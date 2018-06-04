Transcript for Conor McGregor turns himself in to police after Brooklyn incident

Breaking news we just learned. Moments ago they UFC fighter Connor McGregor is under arrest after a violent scuffle in Brooklyn. That injured other fighters now sources tell us he did turn himself in. And is now facing assault charges in this video it appears McGregor. It's throwing a Dolly at a bus full of fighters smashing a window following a UFC cop press conference at Barclays center. Today two firefighters were injured by shattered glass. They're fights for Saturday were called off a third fight was also canceled. Involving a fighter who was part of the Malay McGregor hasn't fault for USC since November of 2016 and was stripped this week that they. 155. Pound championship and never defended.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.