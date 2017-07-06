Transcript for Cosby accuser testifies for 7 hours in sexual assault case

It arguably the most anticipated moment of the trial Andrea constant is on the stand either did jurors are going to believe her. And the prosecutors have a chance at a conviction. Or they don't and they have no chance of the conviction. After tearful testimony yesterday account and what she says the illicit deet tails of that night she claimed Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her. Thirteen years ago. Constance and now facing the defense. You can't judge. How she's done on the stand. Before the cross examination is over. So the direct examinations the easy part or credibility. Will be judged based on the cross examining. Cosby's lawyer bared down on inconsistencies. In Constance story. And questions why she continued to reach out to cause beat even after the alleged incident. Pointing to phone records that show she made 53 phone calls for the comedian after she claims the assault occurred. But those in the courtroom report that constant is remaining called and confident. I judges like. She's maintaining her pull off I would be up there screaming are you kidding me. Costing claims any contact she with Cosby was purely professional. And as said that while working for the women's basketball team at Temple University she felt her relationship with Cosby. A high profile trustee of the school was important for the athletics department. Can't stand as one of more than fifty women who have accused cause B of drugging and or sexual assault. 'cause be denies all accusations. The judge had anticipated that the trial would go on for two weeks but with constant already taking that stance looking like it could wrap up much faster. Accurately ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.