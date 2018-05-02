Transcript for CRS Day 1: Devin Dawson

For an outside person it is just getting enemies eater that I come from medal in the country it's like how do you make that transition now. But for me it was more of like a Renaissance kind of of going back to it started with. And Zach and I I wrote my own songs just in my room by myself for myself. And like aesthetic and I was trying to emulate these countries on that I'd grown up listening to remember sitting in the front of the man being never missed. But come on Iraq out for the rest in my life you know. And I grew out of it pretty quick man I don't know I just it was it wasn't as full feeling to me as the songs that I was writing. In my bedroom and so those songs kind of eventually took over more my heart and I moved to Nashville to pursue those songs. And Mitt bit I will never. I will never stray away from influence in the way that it's shaped me being in the middle man whether it's my live show. Or whether it's songs like you know war paint or prison on my record that kind of tipped the had a little bits of angst and tipped to have a little bit of that today. More rock influence in my comic identity now and am I want never hide from it and it's something that should it be for the better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.