Transcript for Dakota Fanning dishes on new psychological thriller 'The Alienist'

The big screen she's been on since she was 6 years old. Now starring in "The alienist," please welcome Dakota fanning. Hi, how are you? Good. Hi. Nice to see you. Nice to see you. Thank you. Great to have you here. Thank you so much. So tell us about this new show. Yes, so it's called "The alienist." It's based on a book by Caleb Carr called "The alienist" and it's set in 1896, New York City and I play Sara Howard who is the first female to work at the New York police department and it's a psychological thriller about a mystery finding a serial killer. We were hanging out earlier, Dakota and I and explaining an alienist is a psychologist. That's the big part of the show, the birth of psychology and behavioral analysis in finding a killer. Yeah, yeah, exactly. But seeing the commercials for it and the advertisement for it looks thrilling and the posters in New York City -- you are having a lot of fun in promoting it. You did like a Sophie or some sort -- Oh, I did. There it is. I was in L.A. And the bus pulled up next to me -- yeah, so it's surreal to see your face on the side of a building but I'm so excited there's so many great shows out there so I'm happy that people are seeing it and watching. You guys kept the theme going because you went to the premiere in a carriage, 1800s theme going. From the theater to it was on the paramount backlot so from the theater to New York street on the back lot we took a horse and carriage in true "Alienist" fashion. Great photo. Want to see a clip? Here we are. Dakota fanning and "The alienist." What are you doing here. I've -- we've come to see the commissioner. Sara and I -- sh I'm miss Howard. An employee of the New York police department. You will please accord me the respect that my position demands. Our families have long been acquainted. Miss Howard is the first woman to hold a position with the police department. Arrange an impromptu meeting with the commissioner. How should I help do that with my especially rosy mouth or my sparkling blue eyes? Sara, I did not -- Miss Howard. Yeah. Time's up. Those are your co-stars Luke Evans and Daniel bruhl and they look a little scared of you. Oh, yeah, yeah, they're scared of me there. We get along so, so well. That was the best parts. This was a six-month filming experience and that's a long time and I didn't know either of them before and we just couldn't be better friends and I love them both so, so much. We know Luke very well. "Beauty and the beast," Luke Evans in -- De sing for you? Oh, my gosh. He stopped traffic. He opens that mouth and his voice is incredible. I know. He just comes to play. He does, yeah, I've gotten to hear the songs many a time during a six-month shoot but I love it. I love it each time. He's such a larger than life person and really special. I love that. You said it's a six-month shoot limited series and the creator really went for it in terms of the devil being in the details. Down to the -- they couldn't have just hidden a zipper. No, no, Michael Kaplan is the costume diaper and he's so incredible and so talented and very detail oriented and I always say like when you're filming things and you're wearing costumes if there's 50 buttons on a shirt they might make them snaps to make it easier to get on and off. Not Michael. 50 real buttons that are from the 1800s, you know. Like everything was very real which was a privilege to wear, yeah, I think you can tell when you watch the episodes the amount of detail on the sets and the costumes and every -- the prop, everything was authentic. You have a new movie coming out with Toni Collette, "Please stand by." What was it like working with her. It was so wonderful to work with her. It's a special film. Very special film to me -- I play a young woman who is on the autism spectrum who is a "Star trek" fan and writes the script and enters it into a competition and it really was an amazing experience. I also work at Cinnabon which was my favorite thing about the movie was I got to make Cinnabons for real and got to wear the apron. It's a beautiful film and I hope people find it. I love that. Can I just -- You're excited about making them. Mine would be eating them. It has been wonderful, a pleasure watching you grow up. Thank you. So talented. Thank you. And "The alienist" premieres January 22nd on tnt. Make sure you check it out and,

