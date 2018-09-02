-
Now Playing: 'Get Out' stars, director on tackling racial issues in Oscar-nominated thriller
-
Now Playing: 'Get Out' stars, director on tackling racial issues in hot new thriller
-
Now Playing: Joel McHale confronted by Nancy Grace, talks Hot Topics
-
Now Playing: Sports Illustrated's #MeToo tribute tone deaf?
-
Now Playing: Omarosa says on 'Celebrity Big Brother' that she's 'haunted' by Trump tweets
-
Now Playing: Daniel Kaluuya sings his version of Nina Simone's 'Strange Fruit'
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya talks his role in the blockbuster film 'Get Out'
-
Now Playing: Prince William warns young girls about having an unrealistic body image
-
Now Playing: '2 Dope Queens' stars discuss breaking barriers in comedy on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Eagles head coach catches a beer from a fan with 1 hand mid-Super Bowl parade
-
Now Playing: '2 Dope Queens' stars answer questions from college students and fans
-
Now Playing: Holly Hunter opens up about 'Here and Now' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Gloria Allred says women 'must have a voice in the court of public opinion'
-
Now Playing: Music star Drake visits supermarket and pays for shoppers' groceries
-
Now Playing: 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies underway in South Korea
-
Now Playing: Kate Upton talks sexual misconduct allegations and reveals details of incident with Guess co-founder
-
Now Playing: Omarosa claims she was 'haunted' by President Trump's tweets
-
Now Playing: 'On Their Shoulders': 'Black-ish' star Marsai Martin honors 5 TV stars for Black History Month
-
Now Playing: Gospel singer Tye Tribbett on faith, 'trap gospel' and a surprising dream collaboration
-
Now Playing: Why this music mogul is fighting to get a man convicted of murder out of prison