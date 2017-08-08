David Letterman to return to TV with new Netflix series

Late night legend David Letterman is returning to TV with his very own Netflix series.
0:24 | 08/08/17

Comments
Transcript for David Letterman to return to TV with new Netflix series
After saying goodbye to the late show David Letterman is returning to television the longest serving pretty late night host a history is set to headline let's talk show to television on her neck and legs the untitled thank you episode series what I'm hearing 2018. Netflix says the series will feature a Letterman interviewing a single guest over the course seven hour. The guest list has not yet it. Applicants briefly.

