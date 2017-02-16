Transcript for David Muir discusses fake news with Jimmy Kimmel

Ever get mad personally mad when. When this stuff out is when they say the journalists are fake it's fake news these guys are making this up whether personally or on behalf of Europe. Here are calling it steel I don't. And here's why. I think if you underestimate the audience you do so at your own peril. I think Americans particularly in this moment are a lot smarter than people give them credit for there are a lot more engaged than they were before the election. And if you were troubled by the election or if you feel bullied by the election either way whatever end of the spectrum neuron. People are definitely more engaged guys have been in many many years I keep I keep focusing on that that is a tremendous byproduct of what was a terribly bruising we have an.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.