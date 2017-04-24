Transcript for Dec. 8, 1983: Al Pacino opens up about his childhood

Please let's start point you start today. Or when interest I can remember is to listen you. Young child that's that was my mother took the movies. I would come home and national active adult parts of it I guess it was this sort of lonely child. I was an only child so whom I was alone and it was a way of communicating was biggest in Tulsa room the I'm women in school I felt it was in this thing that you grew up a tough neighborhood wasn't I would say it was you know in some ways. Are you tough. Well I don't know what that means that it wouldn't tough. We're look tough. I guess I guess I don't know who's tough getting through life you've got to be tough target. We're all tough. It's truly mean tough cope. That opened the little toughness I think what comes to toughness of this is because here you and your children to cover something as usual. Some sensitivity. Certain vulnerability that's tough that's. Who wouldn't know him very vulnerable past I would move in the I would imagine how good are you looked or comfortable are you would. Looking inside yourself and saying we're alumnus I'm but Verizon doing that. First I won't. There's a certain confident playing a character like I once said because it with the character sometimes you have a real sense of if she if it's working for them you've got to get in the way it's simple you know who you are where you've been why you've been there. Which can do while you do and it. And life sometimes it's hard to. Part to have that. You know when it. There's always acting you know in the sense being the clown or being the interpreter or of the performers a clone. Well it's what I did the first part of my life and I did only comedy. And then she definitely I am. I didn't really kind of thing. Well look my own reviews and things and I directed them and I cast them that I put tomorrow on the I aren't clear on the professionally yeah. We didn't like it here village in the some places in the village the little coffee houses a little coffee houses I gotta storefront we did it in the storefront and invited people I was always. Was early twenties I guess from twenty three to 26. That. The sort of save my life at the term because it was so I guess so depressed and so are those who was sent little unhappy that I didn't have anything funny was soon release a good therapy if things in the fog I would think. What we're always fascinated by at people funny people so I think its interest in their room to what Charlie cope young person comes to access. Mr. chino. What is what is what is sent. When you tell. What we're doing right now. That's acted. The other thing you do when you're in a plane is playing and I don't really know what that is quite I couldn't answer it says it's a lot of things. Hortons at about it that you. Not like so much but you have to do. And it's just a little thing is this July I mean you have to do you have to joy that's the Clinton you have to do Florida's that have. We'll check sort of putting teas and you know. This could soon. At a joint you don't YK but if you don't do it they're going nuts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.