-
Now Playing: Erin Moran of 'Happy Days' dead at 56
-
Now Playing: Dec. 8, 1983: Al Pacino opens up about his childhood
-
Now Playing: Kenny G serenades airline passengers for charity
-
Now Playing: Clive Davis documentary director on how the film came together
-
Now Playing: Kenny G on how Clive Davis shaped his career
-
Now Playing: Tribeca Film Festival co-founder on new Clive Davis documentary
-
Now Playing: Anne Hathaway on her 'obnoxiously' good life
-
Now Playing: Anne Hathaway admits she 'disliked myself so intensely' growing up
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner clarifies position on same-sex marriage in Diane Sawyer interview
-
Now Playing: Anne Hathaway shares an emotional rendition of 'Love Makes the World Go 'Round'
-
Now Playing: Dennis Quaid's musical tribute to his Yorkie 'Gus' will bring you great joy
-
Now Playing: Anne Hathaway says she regrets doubting 'One Day' director because she was a woman
-
Now Playing: Will Fox News drop Bill O'Reilly?
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' speed dating reaches capacity as fans search for love
-
Now Playing: How two fans found love at Star Wars Celebration
-
Now Playing: Previewing new off-Broadway play 'Her Opponent'
-
Now Playing: Clive Davis on seeing his life play out in new documentary
-
Now Playing: Robert De Niro on his prolific 40-year career
-
Now Playing: Auli'i Cravalho talks 'Moana' fame and 'DWTS' performance
-
Now Playing: Richard Simmons hospitalized in California