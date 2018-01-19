Transcript for Dec. 2, 2003: Alicia Keys talks about her future aspirations

So Alicia Keys with a album number one as you probably know sold about I think ten million copies. That was of songs and a minor now the new album the diary of Alicia Keyes coming out and you got some very nice reviews of the new. Well unlike. Wow that's yeah. I feel a little bit but not really I don't I don't own hole early read things better not to read too much in that sense really again live. This really isn't secure themselves exactly and I and I love the sound so much and so excited about it irony no the review I give it 88888. Now I mention the fact that your noodling around for the song with some different lyrics at the beginning of the half hour ahead. This is actually a song sung by Billie Holiday in the best buy Ella FitzGerald but. By a lot of people who are pretty piercings yes. So I wonder what do you aspire to what would you really like someday would you like to be mentioned in the same breath as a with mr. Wow I would I would feel. I'm going to be mentioned in the same breath as as an Ella FitzGerald Billy Holliday. You know and those women I'd just the you know they're dead they're warriors. And they and they did so much and they had to go through so much but they still survive and they love music so. I hope to be announcing rents went OK so the goals are in. Yes but I spite of the more than music as well like what plan. Silver screen hair and indefinitely and trinity behind the scenes as much as I am in front of the scene a planet be like. The greatest mobile alive. She is the greatest mobilized with aspiring at least to be of that. Alicia Keys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.