Transcript for 'Despicable Me 3' star Steve Carell sings 'Three Times a Lady'

It's time to talk. C'mon I need to year. That voice while you had that hair because I'm assuming did you grow their therefore roll. The role of life. Which you can't win an Oscar for. Peter that's most important rule of law the role of life. OK well the role of life for me is here you give me a snippet. They song all right. Do you or lungs. Toi eighties. Three time and zoom they dating. And and you. A view you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.