{"id":51265061,"title":"Diana Ross, Pink steal the show at the 2017 AMAs","duration":"2:52","description":"Ross received a lifetime achievement award while Pink joined Kelly Clarkson for a tribute to first responders and then returned to deliver a show-stopping performance off the side of a hotel. ","url":"/Entertainment/video/diana-ross-pink-steal-show-2017-amas-51265061","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}