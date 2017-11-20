Diana Ross, Pink steal the show at the 2017 AMAs

Ross received a lifetime achievement award while Pink joined Kelly Clarkson for a tribute to first responders and then returned to deliver a show-stopping performance off the side of a hotel.
2:52 | 11/20/17

