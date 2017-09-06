Transcript for 'Dick Tracy' star Glenne Headly dies at 62

Glynn Headley has died her agent said Headley died last night but no cause of death or location was give them. She was an early member of the Steppenwolf theater company she was known for performances and dirty rotten scoundrels lonesome dove in the ER. Hadley is survived by her husband and son. Actually says 62 years old.

