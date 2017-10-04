Transcript for Disney Channel star Sofia Carson talks about her new film and music career

Thanks for watching ABC news digital that I'm Kelly James joined by actor and singer Sophia Carson you may recognize her from the Disney Channel original movies descendants. But she's got a bunch projects super. Hit in the head and first off the part that pays you very nice happy to be here in New York. This and the little bit of color is excited as anything but ain't doing anything. Fun to celebrate I think when Hampton at some town his birthday was on Saturday and just seeing you again is since. And that you're now thanks so when he is a beautiful weather here today you know there's something about your energies to some things and this shows the food. Something contagious. Happy happy here let's talk first about your hosting gig that coming up or the Radio Disney music awards on Disney Channel you're one of five hosts. You performed on that show last year what's different this year about hosting an evening prayer. It aired in May have a really special place in my heart because it was my first red carpet than ever locked entrance and they haven't performed. Unseen to live on TV last year thanks Angela has been named to come back listing is really exciting and and expand its take the state is a host Alison and her child and to be trying and I can't see behind me. Jordan Fisher Alex learned to take it can be a really really fine. And releasing these OSHA. So what do we expect perk for viewers who maybe aren't familiar with the radio city music awards what makes it different yes setting our detainees are a show that celebrates music for. Families and for kids and teens everywhere and it's. So much fun answering it performers like DN CE Caylee signed tells today Haley and you this year Haley comes back. We have Jillian Michaels LSU card Jordan Fisher sentinel and easing performances. Britney Spears is being honored as the icon art and on any channel sister sitting here it's and it's. A really special and beautiful that garden press him. And Britney Spears of course came up through that they did have a family dwelling that kind of make him a full circle yes there I mean that must kind of be. Such an exciting moment to be a part of this Disney family went to see. Not only inflate the generation the Britney Spears generation but also the Selena Gomez now isn't exactly how fronds that came up from man's house from Disney how does it feel to be a part about it I guess when he. When he first started making these movies for Disney. Did it hit you like how much of a role that would play in your career he now and we. It's a that I think it was passed this evening descendants. We are hopeful that a change and Grammy has it. I think excellent my dreams recently moved to Disney Channel and the leading rule and to keep our it's like everyone from Britney Spears Christine Agnelli act. Ryan Gosling and it's you know some comments and unknown Miami so many incredible incredible careers that kind. He's leaning in Selma Kean so quick to. This incident to send cards to send and anyone who's been on here mr. Graham account recently that. Are working on the second and perhaps. We wrapped shooting actually sign for the first time this week. So thrilled and we can't wait to share sentenced this it's such a fun concept at the teenage king of the as you Larry yeah. And now. So why can't that we expect more of what can expect different. You can expect an incredible incredible music numbers and meaning sick. Jack I mean easing can projected High School Musical Michael Jackson. His vision is just so beautiful so amazing these companies and senators and it gave the story about fourteen seeking from the part count. And teach is on that most beautiful thing stinks to healing comes on him. And you have really blue hair and wearing blue hair which segments all the time have separate Maggie from my blue wig and a yes sound its EV and mounted happily had purple hair. Things. You can always make our point and may there could you imagine this puts it up today. I wonder how many little girls and Ehrlich begging mom. And is. They come up with at a blue extends and it's the most amazing feeling to. So you are triple threat the thing you acting singing and dancing which you can see in. Not only the movie is that you do buy your music videos and also is singer. And you have any single. Out that I was telling her Oprah yeah out of my aunt. Always say I'm hearing. But health little more about the world music in your life here how you that that in. Definitely so I found that music when I was a little girl and I feel so lucky that I got to Jennings with a world it's been eight years since I first single is released and at least my second single few months ago back to beautiful I got to work with incredible incredible producers stargate. Who worked with Rihanna beyoncé and Alan walker who is incredible DJ set got actually tour with him things different cities around the world. For 500000. People it's been such a dream of mine has been little surreal to be at the two. You both to have a career in film and have a career in music as well and to be part of films and descendants incorporate. Music and and so backed beautifully here and song has some of the lyrics talk about. But judge Mendes. And feelings. You know people are picky honey child care. With that something a message that you really want it to speak about or something that you experienced in your absolutely you know. Growing up went into Branson. The kid I was thinking petition and he's with the world now is going to be able to talent meaningful story to say something to if ever had people who want to listen. And this young defines eating out is something physical not as a leasing man. Cooley iron hearts and minds is a stable home love tonight judging Helene when we come and just. Letting ourselves and knowing that each of us are beautiful means life or some form us. And so if you start out very young with your career how did you develop these skills that's. Especially I am not a just focus on acting and do all that all three of these things what was your training like ordinary if you. Three parents Phil tell you that I was singing dancing before I was walking and talking. So anxious I don't remember is handling for I didn't love performing. There was always kind of part of who I was and I was lucky have parents who Bloomington. Com kind of taking the wings to pursue my between us and hung and just Palin get prepared my whole life can dance lessons learning things. And when I was hateful listening to. Los Angeles from the Amy to pursue this year's and start auditioning except for me and Arab bilingual performers. Yes yes I speak English and Spanish and French as well. So how do you feel it with. Performing an English or Spanish lake is it a different experience for it really is it depends on economic every language different feeling. Sometimes in Spanish to take a more room to clean hits. I'm so it depends but both both agree. And so let's talk finally about because all of this. He also been getting noticed a lot lately Larry your fashion. They speak for a while boating accident. You eloquently passionately and I saw that article I was like oh my god she. But I didn't like and go to heaven now that we like actually made and yes those now. I don't imagine that Paris fashion week with part of flakier publicity Tory thanks so why did you want it to you that and yes what do you think. Such as star I always loved fashion going up I would. In my mom's closet on the issue isn't who necklaces. And always loves playing dress seven heroic fashion such a beautiful lamp. Fresh express who are. And I was always think you're young stolen cash to be part of my career. And we took them eat and on the teen pop a Paris fashion would be great stats. And I had been. Dying to but appears ascent since I was a little girl. Silly when it was so surreal to be at those shows me designers have grown up and soaring and I just himself so grateful that that in particular note it's. You know I've always been. Really attracted to style that's just a classic and timeless it's still very feminine. We'll show you who you are. And I just hanging me every time I step outside and to be noticed patents. What is it about runway shows that you really like there any particular shows there is apparently that the first islands here is an implant biking Tacoma who's in the favorite designers of all time. And his clothing is there structure and snack chuckled it's totally feminine. I left that so much. And and John Batiste about me was just mentioning the so ethereal and so beautiful and excellent both of them is. Sir. Well you got so many young fans some of whom they aren't you it sons and daughters of people here at that's an exciting year coming do you have any. Advice navy for a little boys and girls. Want to really get into act. Absolutely. You know I think I'll start to think you mean we'll just have to believing self fight for it means another African and you know everything like comes a lot of hard work and preparation. So just to prepare dream and believe in yourself and learn this business have a lot of closed doors and a lot of auditions but you can just never stop fighting from Jameson and couldn't. Thank you so much. And go to school and gynecologist on thinking. I again. Because you. I'm gonna bet at a college and I think if you years ago doing that rig rig an passes. You're Macon all of us feel I think. That yes. But. They they aren't taking time on your birthday that they are you air. And as we said you can catch her as one of the host of the Radio Disney music awards airs on April 30 on these disease. And also that that are descendants to coming out this. Watch. Thinks I'm you and thank you for watching. Here on ABC news did you state and we have much more coming up.

