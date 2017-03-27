Disneyland Paris 25th Anniversary - Mickey Presents 'Happy Anniversary Disneyland Paris'

More
Disney stars invite guests to gather in front of the stage at Sleeping Beauty Castle for a huge anniversary celebration, every day of the year.
12:04 | 03/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Disneyland Paris 25th Anniversary - Mickey Presents 'Happy Anniversary Disneyland Paris'
Oh. If you inside. Like yeah. And it'll only. In Iraq. Iron. Okay. Hello everybody. We do it. Okay. As we want division. You'll never yeah. Branches of the game. I mean you'll see if only you honey. Yeah. Yeah. Both curry and me okay. Not funny sip hot honey. Okay. Yeah. We're way. Shenzhen you won't go Messi didn't resolve political events at CNN news. Who was quick to what makes you don't shall leave without it he's been on. Dear friends once again thank you for being here part 25 anniversary celebration. Have a wonderful day here at. We like our.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46411543,"title":"Disneyland Paris 25th Anniversary - Mickey Presents 'Happy Anniversary Disneyland Paris'","duration":"12:04","description":"Disney stars invite guests to gather in front of the stage at Sleeping Beauty Castle for a huge anniversary celebration, every day of the year.","url":"/Entertainment/video/disneyland-paris-25th-anniversary-mickey-presents-happy-anniversary-46411543","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.