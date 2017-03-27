Transcript for Disneyland Paris 25th Anniversary - Mickey Presents 'Happy Anniversary Disneyland Paris'

Oh. If you inside. Like yeah. And it'll only. In Iraq. Iron. Okay. Hello everybody. We do it. Okay. As we want division. You'll never yeah. Branches of the game. I mean you'll see if only you honey. Yeah. Yeah. Both curry and me okay. Not funny sip hot honey. Okay. Yeah. We're way. Shenzhen you won't go Messi didn't resolve political events at CNN news. Who was quick to what makes you don't shall leave without it he's been on. Dear friends once again thank you for being here part 25 anniversary celebration. Have a wonderful day here at. We like our.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.