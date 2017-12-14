Transcript for Dolly Parton, Alice Cooper share fun memories of Glen Campbell

Main camp. It's probably the most Holliman. Musician singer. Have you seen any news Oakland was always up. He was always fun if he showed up well off class break. Because I mean just. That guy. I just remember seeing him for the first time night. And it hits. And he was just such. Then look at your own house. After that and so of course I don't know sickness can eat them names and I just remember him to a lot of business. Just so you just a lack of suppression. Miles apart in the music world but can be very fast but also we'll. Offer. Question golfers. Man. Major telescope which aired on here make up so he was always fun to play and great partner because you can really play. So you know again I want actually a lot of different things together exit. Find me somebody that doesn't like Glen Campbell. Find anybody. When you talk about great musicians you think I think when you think about. An all around entertainer and wonderful human being. We invite you to watch our special presentation of the year 2017 M memorial. On ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.