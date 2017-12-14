-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton to appear at Kenny Rogers' farewell concert in Nashville
-
Now Playing: Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar, wife says
-
Now Playing: Glen Campbell dies at 81 after battle with Alzheimer's disease
-
Now Playing: 'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer Glen Campbell dies at 81
-
Now Playing: Go inside Marvel's 'Darth Vader' comics before the premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
-
Now Playing: How the Disney-Fox deal will affect Marvel movies
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton, Alice Cooper share fun memories of Glen Campbell
-
Now Playing: 'Big Little Lies' star on group texting with her co-stars
-
Now Playing: Diane Kruger says she got a tattoo after losing bet to 'In the Fade' director
-
Now Playing: Mark Hamill donates a coat to the Burlington Coat Drive
-
Now Playing: 2018 SAG Awards to feature only female presenters
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden comforts Meghan McCain as she discusses her father's cancer diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Russell Simmons, Tavis Smiley face sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Salma Hayek says Harvey Weinstein was a 'monster' during the making of 'Frida'
-
Now Playing: 6 firefighter babies born within months re-create station Christmas card 1 year later
-
Now Playing: Watch 'I, Tonya' star Margot Robbie find out about SAG Award nomination
-
Now Playing: Director Guillermo del Toro talks the making of 'The Shape of Water'
-
Now Playing: Guillermo del Toro sings 'Cielito Lindo'
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart says the new 'Jumanji' film is a 'continuation,' not a remake
-
Now Playing: John Stamos and fiancee Caitlin McHugh are expecting their 1st child