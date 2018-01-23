Transcript for 'Dunkirk': Trailer

The enemy tanks of stock. And why. Why waste precious tanks and attempted to soften them like fish in the barrel. It. There are 400000. Little mystery. And backgrounds. We're going. Joseph Kirk. There's no hiding from his son. We have a job to do. 30 there was a you could practically see it from here. Soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.