Ellen Barkin stops attempted burglary inside her Manhattan home

The would-be thief did not appear to get away with anything.
0:33 | 11/02/17

Actress Ellen Barkin interrupted a burglar who broke into her home in Greenwich Village 63 year old heard a noise upstairs early yesterday. When she went to check it out she saw a man at a balcony door she told police he jumped on to the fire escape and then ran away. Apparently empty handed arkan leader tweeted that while first responders came to her house immediately. She was waiting for detectives from more than four hours. The NYPD says the detectives were busy working on the terrorism investigation. And came as soon as they cut.

