Elton John celebrates 70th birthday with star-studded party

The guest list included Stevie Wonder, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.
0:41 | 03/27/17

Comments
Transcript for Elton John celebrates 70th birthday with star-studded party
Our Sundays or Mondays getting rather and no one can get everyone to turn up for bass like sir Elton John for yet Lady Gaga. John hand Katy Perry Neil Patrick Harris that's how it just was. And senior wanders off blood cluster are less it has some of the stars who came out to celebrate the recommend turning to big 70 over the weekend. The singer songwriter proved he was still standing at a birthday but he he. You wonder and lady got yeah. The bank that's pretty awesome yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

