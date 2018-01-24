Transcript for Elton John opens up about retiring from touring: 'Our songs will live on'

I'm having a hard time thinking about that last 300 performance what is it that you want to leave on the stage. And leave with people as you exit the stage. De. I date people hello a lot of pleasure the last songs will live long I want my last performance to be in America. Because my first performance will be in America. And this is where. I got myself well this is in 1970 of the juvenile that it won't stop it. Higher this country so much and I'm so in fond of this. I love it so much though I want to strong finish in America.

