Elton John opens up about retiring from touring: 'Our songs will live on'

The singer opens up about his upcoming retirement from touring in an interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts, saying he wants his 'last performance to be in America.' 
0:35 | 01/24/18

Transcript for Elton John opens up about retiring from touring: 'Our songs will live on'
I'm having a hard time thinking about that last 300 performance what is it that you want to leave on the stage. And leave with people as you exit the stage. De. I date people hello a lot of pleasure the last songs will live long I want my last performance to be in America. Because my first performance will be in America. And this is where. I got myself well this is in 1970 of the juvenile that it won't stop it. Higher this country so much and I'm so in fond of this. I love it so much though I want to strong finish in America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

