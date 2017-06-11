Elton John shocks Broadway 'Lion King' audience with 'Circle of Life' performance

The audience at a Broadway performance of "The Lion King" was treated to a special surprise in New York City this weekend when Elton John took the stage to sing the iconic hit "Circle of Life" from the film version.
1:01 | 11/06/17

Ladies and gentlemen sir Elton John. Wow okay. I. Yeah we'll. Yeah. We're. I love.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":50965435,"title":"Elton John shocks Broadway 'Lion King' audience with 'Circle of Life' performance","duration":"1:01","description":"The audience at a Broadway performance of \"The Lion King\" was treated to a special surprise in New York City this weekend when Elton John took the stage to sing the iconic hit \"Circle of Life\" from the film version.","url":"/Entertainment/video/elton-john-shocks-broadway-lion-king-audience-circle-50965435","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
