'The Emoji Movie' star Patrick Stewart: 'Lifelong preparation' for playing Poop

More
Stewart appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about his performance in the new animated feature film.
19:41 | 07/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Emoji Movie' star Patrick Stewart: 'Lifelong preparation' for playing Poop

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48887672,"title":"'The Emoji Movie' star Patrick Stewart: 'Lifelong preparation' for playing Poop","duration":"19:41","description":"Stewart appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to talk about his performance in the new animated feature film. ","url":"/Entertainment/video/emoji-movie-star-patrick-stewart-playing-poop-lifelong-48887672","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.