Empire State Building pays homage to 'The Phantom of the Opera'

The legendary skyscraper put on a musical light show to honor the show's 30th year on Broadway this week.
0:52 | 01/25/18

Celebrations are underway ahead of the thirtieth anniversary. A phantom of the hunt for tomorrow marks the thirty years. For the longest running show on Broadway the alumni cast producer director and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber was at last night's performance which. Indicating tabs as number 121481. Yeah our right it's amazing last night the whole city helped celebrate the Big Three oh. We should roms and that's produced a dramatic music in the back a constant and I light show the Empire State Building set to show. So the shows that music was streamed on Twitter last night Phantom of the Opera has grossed one of one point one billion dollars since it debuted. Three decades ago mean that's a lot of ticket sales that's pretty cool and building them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

