Transcript for ESPN and ABC Team Up for Fantasy Bachelor League

Now quickly. I want exes I wanted to talk about you know this new. Yes he had an ABC. And C leave for the bachelor actor in Arabic. The majority. Tell anyone that opening up there is can't keep all app might see something interesting on the with a little wrote this keep let there and that's. I tell you why it is an anti black you can open right front and you could open up the passer and it's the act three is yet Howard is an easy. And you can start is partly eaten right there to make it easy Brent Sadler is no accident at all he's going to be. Talking out. Where he basically playing in this game to see what girl he picks and who gives us so how work is. You get your four girls Gergen and poems and eat at. Few weeks away or as a sport app and it thing is going to win I don't sound that's basically take that three weeks to. You watch the first episode and want girls don't like what he liked what it Industrie and you pay is eight. But there's also fun weekly op it gives you more points to eat. And trivia question to me about the upcoming episode seemed really got out eight it very very intense situation it answer you know it's drama found it's it's it's great. So every week it's it's very exciting and got its idol is that's not your ads are paying half the I have won. On us. Is dues mr. it was not she's happily engaged to. Him. He sort partner Roger. Happily I. That doesn't mean there's and I watching. Other gorgeous girls looking a lot a lot of the Allard thanks Ernie aspect app how am I yet easy starring this year brand. Barry out. Thank you so much for happening. And we EXP. I don't Reagan season week. Happy holidays.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.