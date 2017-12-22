Transcript for Facts only true 'Full House' fans would know

I was actually five years old when I start on the original. Before joining the cast John things and that he wanted it scared me Jesse. And Jeff rate of love that it has helped us when that is being question I never had audition I actually got passed on a house. Playing the neighbor on another television series with the same producers and I was cast as Stephanie from doing that well. Full house at the sense when he season or is also called. Fuller house which has the same name obviously as the show that would be Aaron Netflix to when he went usually. Yeah actually we're cast as being on the show because they were incredibly well behaved very good babies and we're really good with strangers we didn't have to worry about. Then going from cast member to cast members freaking out there really happy it. GO. D.s AC. I was sixteen years old was pulled out and itself from five to thirteen I think Stephanie and eight years. The final scene that we shot about how the accident in the final at said that he figured how to. Though in the final scene shot actually was means walking through the front door I was leaning heavily don't want the they had thirteen infidelity. And back in the front doors pink evening here but something about him being the best dad ever. And the walk out doing that with the last seen from the last film. And the first show that we built our house is actually a different story now wanted to let you know. Circle moment for me that the very first and the very last. And of the show worth me coming.

