How two fans found love at Star Wars Celebration

More
Tracy Gardner and Adam Ingeme talk about meeting and falling in love at Star Wars Celebration.
1:22 | 04/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How two fans found love at Star Wars Celebration
Now we kind of have to worry me at last celebrate Santana high am. I think I'm sick I mean that. I think it's even about an act meant and out of my nice. It was when I left America. I just missed only signals from around like an extended chance and I'll look back Kyra that wall she actually liked him. Eyewitnesses we had every right to tenants have been flying out to America just like cats Ilyce of that. Trips do you have alleged to have bottomed and Bolivia may act alien quake every little girl hunting them like they're dream proposal a treaty printed external debt net of pretended that I. Like us. Why they that would Nellie days and withering and it. Eight year old me could not have been more happy with the fact that I have been maligning them all that mean in my basement either prettiest ring and everything in my ideas around. And I'll lick about my eyes will happen with a film. We light up when we talk about and its sedate paralyze and I just think that's often.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46885194,"title":"How two fans found love at Star Wars Celebration ","duration":"1:22","description":"Tracy Gardner and Adam Ingeme talk about meeting and falling in love at Star Wars Celebration. ","url":"/Entertainment/video/fans-found-love-star-wars-celebration-46885194","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.