Transcript for How two fans found love at Star Wars Celebration

Now we kind of have to worry me at last celebrate Santana high am. I think I'm sick I mean that. I think it's even about an act meant and out of my nice. It was when I left America. I just missed only signals from around like an extended chance and I'll look back Kyra that wall she actually liked him. Eyewitnesses we had every right to tenants have been flying out to America just like cats Ilyce of that. Trips do you have alleged to have bottomed and Bolivia may act alien quake every little girl hunting them like they're dream proposal a treaty printed external debt net of pretended that I. Like us. Why they that would Nellie days and withering and it. Eight year old me could not have been more happy with the fact that I have been maligning them all that mean in my basement either prettiest ring and everything in my ideas around. And I'll lick about my eyes will happen with a film. We light up when we talk about and its sedate paralyze and I just think that's often.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.