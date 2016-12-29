Now Playing: Fantasy Forecast: Week 12

Now Playing: Your Fantasy Forecast as the NFL Heads Into Playoffs

Now Playing: Fantasy Forecast Super Bowl Predictions

Now Playing: Pink Gives Birth to Baby Boy Jameson Moon Hart

Now Playing: Lauren Daigle Performs 'Come Alive' in Times Square

Now Playing: Lauren Daigle Performs 'Trust in You' Live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Queen Latifah's Car Stolen From Atlanta Gas Station

Now Playing: A Look Back at Those We Lost in 2016

Now Playing: Remembering the Life of Debbie Reynolds

Now Playing: Celebrities React to the Death of Debbie Reynolds

Now Playing: Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84

Now Playing: Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Her Daughter Carrie Fisher

Now Playing: Mourning Carrie Fisher With Pizza

Now Playing: 10% Happier: Josh Radnor of 'How I Met Your Mother'

Now Playing: Damien Chazelle on the Inspiration Behind His Magical Musical 'La La Land'

Now Playing: 'La La Land' Director Damien Chazelle Sings 'Under the Sea' From 'The Little Mermaid'

Now Playing: The Death of an Icon: Carrie Fisher's Legacy

Now Playing: Brett Eldredge Performs 'Let It Snow' Live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Tom Ford, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Talk 'Nocturnal Animals'