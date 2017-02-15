No, really, Fred Armisen's 'Popcorn' song is adorable

Armisen appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about the making of IFC's "Portlandia" series.
1:11 | 02/15/17

What we can do this on while Olympic ready progress on you. This is a sign that we actually rehearsed. And that we now together that we learn and we read it for you guys. And it's called it actually called popcorn it's really great. He. Are we doing this to happen I'd I'm gonna remember it soon comp time CFP. He is for people and Ali S&P. As far as them on our people and see he is bored child me and Abu 00. As far. L. And our is for the railroads we you love so much and and is no no no. Thank you very much.

