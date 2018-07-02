-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' showrunners to write and produce 'Star Wars' films
-
Now Playing: Kimmel needles 'non-braggadocious' Trump
-
Now Playing: NFL star burglary victim while away for Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Maren Morris
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Luke Combs
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: LOCASH
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Carly Pearce
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Cam
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Dan + Shay
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: LANCO
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Kane Brown
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Chris Young
-
Now Playing: Eagles fans flood the streets of Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in alleged stalking of Lana del Rey in Orlando
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 1: Devin Dawson
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 1: Chase Rice
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 1: Walker Hayes
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 1: Lindsay Ell
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 1: Michael Ray
-
Now Playing: New information released on Natalie Wood's death