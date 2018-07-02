'Game of Thrones' showrunners to write and produce 'Star Wars' films

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been dying for this opportunity for 40 years.
0:30 | 02/07/18

Comments
Transcript for 'Game of Thrones' showrunners to write and produce 'Star Wars' films
And a man behind game of drones will be using the force. We think our parent company. Report did name Disney. Announced that two executive producers that game for owns will work on news Star Wars movies no word yet on how many or when. He'll be released Disney says there will be separate from the looks that lack of storyline and the new Ryan Johnson kept. And they would be separate from being thrown story I'm pool dragon yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

