-
Now Playing: Sneak peek at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition
-
Now Playing: '50 Shades Freed' star Dakota Johnson on what annoys her about Jamie Dornan
-
Now Playing: '50 Shades Freed' star Jamie Dornan says Dakota Johnson is a 'maniac driver'
-
Now Playing: Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's California home
-
Now Playing: Reese Witherspoon discusses how an abusive relationship changed her
-
Now Playing: Patriots star's home robbed during Super Bowl weekend
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' showrunners to write and produce 'Star Wars' films
-
Now Playing: Quentin Tarantino apologizes for Uma Thurman incident
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Chris Young
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Kane Brown
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: LANCO
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Dan + Shay
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Cam
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Carly Pearce
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: LOCASH
-
Now Playing: Rapper's surprise leaves students screaming with delight
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Maren Morris
-
Now Playing: CRS Day 2: Luke Combs
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Linsey Davis opens up about her inspiring new children's book
-
Now Playing: The biggest moments from the Oscar nominee luncheon