Gene Simmons: Chuck Berry 'was breaking down barriers that nobody suspected'

More
Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss spoke at Chuck Berry's funeral, saying the rock 'n' roll legend had a tremendous influence on him as a musician, and he worked to break down racial barriers through his music.
0:49 | 04/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gene Simmons: Chuck Berry 'was breaking down barriers that nobody suspected'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46694618,"title":"Gene Simmons: Chuck Berry 'was breaking down barriers that nobody suspected'","duration":"0:49","description":"Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss spoke at Chuck Berry's funeral, saying the rock 'n' roll legend had a tremendous influence on him as a musician, and he worked to break down racial barriers through his music.","url":"/Entertainment/video/gene-simmons-chuck-berry-breaking-barriers-suspected-46694618","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.