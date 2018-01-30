Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling is dead at 35

More
Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography last year.
0:33 | 01/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling is dead at 35
The police star who was headed to prison for child pornography is dead today possibly from a suicide Marx Allen played the character pop on the hit champ. Essentials peavy got a missing persons report for him overnight and they were led two or rip our. Where his body it was found tailings attorney confirms that he died today it did not say how telling was awaiting sentencing for possessing child pornography. Prosecutors say he had 50000. Images he's lowered to seven years behind bars as part of a plea.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52714848,"title":"Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling is dead at 35","duration":"0:33","description":"Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography last year.","url":"/Entertainment/video/glee-actor-mark-salling-dead-35-52714848","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.