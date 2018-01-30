Transcript for Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling is dead at 35

The police star who was headed to prison for child pornography is dead today possibly from a suicide Marx Allen played the character pop on the hit champ. Essentials peavy got a missing persons report for him overnight and they were led two or rip our. Where his body it was found tailings attorney confirms that he died today it did not say how telling was awaiting sentencing for possessing child pornography. Prosecutors say he had 50000. Images he's lowered to seven years behind bars as part of a plea.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.