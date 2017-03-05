Goldie Hawn meeting Amy Schumer's dad is the sweetest thing you'll see today

The comedian's father breaks down after meeting "the love of his life."
0:55 | 05/03/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Goldie Hawn meeting Amy Schumer's dad is the sweetest thing you'll see today
We have Amy Schumer just went out of course promoting her new movie it's called snatched. But she took some time to make her dad's dreams come true Phil Gordon sure is a huge fan of Goldie Hawn who just happens to be. Co starring with Schumer any upcoming felt. So she saw an opportunity to bring the two together. Monday morning. The weather. I. You didn't vote yeah code agreement to meet. Schumer said that you had. I'm a couple of times that this is the first time that he finally got to meet golden hearted person and every one yeah. Is Eddy who's tearing up we're meeting goalie Hundley. This is a moment right here. Look at me he cannot sleep pull back his tears. Thinking I was getting a little Syria I'd you have no heart.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

