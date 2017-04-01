-
Now Playing: House Republicans Effectively Gut Congressional Ethics Watchdog
-
Now Playing: House GOP Withdraws Move to Gut Ethics Watchdog After Backlash
-
Now Playing: Busy Day on Capitol Hill as President Obama and VP-Elect Pence Hold Meetings on Health Care
-
Now Playing: GOP Reverses Course on Ethics Office
-
Now Playing: VP-Elect Pence, President Obama Have Dueling 'Obamacare' Meetings
-
Now Playing: Clintons, Bushes to Attend Donald Trump Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Trump, House Republicans Battle Over Ethics Watchdog
-
Now Playing: Saying Intel Briefing Was Postponed, Trump Continues Doubting Russian Election Hacking
-
Now Playing: NAACP President Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
-
Now Playing: Fugitive Assange Backs Trump in Questioning Russia's Election Hacking Role
-
Now Playing: House Republicans Withdraw Move to Weaken Ethics Watchdog
-
Now Playing: Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
-
Now Playing: What Is the Office of Congressional Ethics?
-
Now Playing: Trump on Alleged Hacking: 'I Know Things'
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Rebukes House GOP Over Move Against Ethics Watchdog
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway on Congressional Ethics Change, GOP 'Mandate'
-
Now Playing: House GOP Effectively Guts Congressional Ethics Watchdog
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Tweets About Nuclear Weapons, Chicago Violence
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey Says She's 'Mortified' by Her New Year's Eve Mishap