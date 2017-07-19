'Growing Up Hip Hop' star Romeo Miller discusses explosive new season

More
Romeo Miller opens up about his family drama, his stint on "Empire" and the No Limit legacy.
29:25 | 07/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Growing Up Hip Hop' star Romeo Miller discusses explosive new season

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48725610,"title":"'Growing Up Hip Hop' star Romeo Miller discusses explosive new season","duration":"29:25","description":"Romeo Miller opens up about his family drama, his stint on \"Empire\" and the No Limit legacy.","url":"/Entertainment/video/growing-hip-hop-star-romeo-miller-discusses-explosive-48725610","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.