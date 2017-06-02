Now Playing: Tom Brady on Missing Jersey: 'It's Unfortunate'

Now Playing: David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike Discuss 'A United Kingdom' Live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Gun Salute Marks Queen Elizabeth's 65 Years on British Throne

Now Playing: Patriots Star on His Super Bowl-Winning Touchdown

Now Playing: Lady Gaga Descends From Stadium Roof at Super Bowl

Now Playing: Lady Gaga Opens Super Bowl LI Halftime Show With Tribute to America

Now Playing: 'Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Taylor Won't Go

Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy Stars in Kia's Super Bowl LI Ad

Now Playing: Audi's Super Bowl LI Commercial

Now Playing: 84 Lumber's Super Bowl LI Commercial

Now Playing: Tiffany & Co.'s Super Bowl LI Commercial

Now Playing: Honda's Super Bowl LI Commercial

Now Playing: Airbnb's Super Bowl LI Commercial

Now Playing: Coca-Cola's Super Bowl LI Commercial

Now Playing: Super Bowl LI: Coin Toss

Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 02.05.2017

Now Playing: NFL Stars Attend Super Bowl Parties Before the Big Game

Now Playing: Lady Gaga's Final Rehearsals Offer Sneak Peak of Halftime Show

Now Playing: Stunning Time-Lapse Footage Captured of Geomagnetic Storm