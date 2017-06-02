Gun Salute Marks Queen Elizabeth's 65 Years on British Throne

More
Gun salute was fired in London's Green Park on Monday in honor of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne in 1962.
0:56 | 02/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gun Salute Marks Queen Elizabeth's 65 Years on British Throne
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45299106,"title":"Gun Salute Marks Queen Elizabeth's 65 Years on British Throne","duration":"0:56","description":"Gun salute was fired in London's Green Park on Monday in honor of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne in 1962.","url":"/Entertainment/video/gun-salute-marks-queen-elizabeths-65-years-british-45299106","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.