Transcript for Harvard theater group to feature women for first time

Every act this is the pot but this moment in hasty blatant theatrical club's legendary history. Much different. Actress Mila witnesses Woman of the Year there comes with the groundswell. As for gender equality movement questioned at Harvard University with the announcement when it will be allowed to perform. Witness before agreeing to take the stage for the rest I'm here. I wouldn't be here otherwise a resident of the hasty putting theatrical is a woman and many have worked as writers and producers but. Now all we have great respect for our corporate and protected by the plea for over a 107. Years. Which are formed it's back to Greek times the world isn't a very differently. We are very proud to take as organizations support the leader in what is right and gender equality there swell performance on stage but there's up. He. There's 48 other people. That are critical shouts. And a lot of them are when. And so this production has been forward. Reid was sprinkled with protest signs calling for change. Says she's talent to be. This putting women in higher position in the workplace will change the war.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.