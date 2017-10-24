Transcript for Harvey Weinstein's former assistant claims to violate NDA to allege harassment and assault

The latest allegation is from a former assistant telling the Financial Times newspaper that Weinstein would ask her for massages walk around naked. And try to pull her into bed with him. And a civil rights investigation is now under way into the Weinstein Co. with New York's attorney general saying no one should be forced to cope. But the workplace ruled by sexual intimidation harassment or fear.

