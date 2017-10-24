Harvey Weinstein's former assistant claims to violate NDA to allege harassment and assault

Zelda Perkins was working as Harvey Weinstein's assistant at Miramax in London in the late '90s when, she claims, he harassed her and sexually assaulted one of her colleagues.
0:27 | 10/24/17

Video Transcript
The latest allegation is from a former assistant telling the Financial Times newspaper that Weinstein would ask her for massages walk around naked. And try to pull her into bed with him. And a civil rights investigation is now under way into the Weinstein Co. with New York's attorney general saying no one should be forced to cope. But the workplace ruled by sexual intimidation harassment or fear.

