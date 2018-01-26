Transcript for Harvey Weinstein's former assistant sues for sexual harassment

A disturbing claims about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein his former assistant is now suing claiming that she was forced to work with Weinstein while he was naked. She claims she was even forced to clean up after his sexual encounters. Wind seemed denies the claims. One of last year's big Oscar winners Casey Affleck will not be attending the Oscars this year he was scheduled to present the Oscar for best actress. But after ex publicist says that he's vowing out. He hadn't sued for sexual harassment by two women lawsuits were settled Ben Affleck has denied the allegations but he reportedly did not want to be a distraction.

