Transcript for Heather Locklear hospitalized after car accident

Actress Heather Locklear is recovering in the hospital following a frightening car crash in California police say the 55 year old was driving at around 6 o'clock last night. In Thousand Oaks near Los Angeles when her car went into a ditch investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Locklear is best known for her roles on the TV shows TJ hooker and Melrose Place.

