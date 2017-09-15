Heather Locklear hospitalized after car accident

The "Melrose Place" actress was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Thousand Oaks, California, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed to ABC News, in which she suffered minor injuries.
0:23 | 09/15/17

Actress Heather Locklear is recovering in the hospital following a frightening car crash in California police say the 55 year old was driving at around 6 o'clock last night. In Thousand Oaks near Los Angeles when her car went into a ditch investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Locklear is best known for her roles on the TV shows TJ hooker and Melrose Place.

