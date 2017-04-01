-
Now Playing: Some Rockettes Opposed to Performing at Trump's Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Clintons, Bushes to Attend Donald Trump Inauguration
-
Now Playing: How To: Knitting Without Needles
-
Now Playing: Adam Driver on 50-Pound Weight Loss, 'Girls' Finale and the Next 'Star Wars'
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' Actor Adam Driver Sings His Unique Version of 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star'
-
Now Playing: Is Hollywood Bullying to Blame for Lack of Celebs Booked for Trump's Inauguration?
-
Now Playing: Celebrate National Spaghetti Day With Fresh Pasta Making
-
Now Playing: Carrie Keagan Talks About Her New Book Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Mahershala Ali Talks 'Moonlight' Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey Says She Was 'Mortified' During NYE Performance
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey Says She's 'Mortified' by Her New Year's Eve Mishap
-
Now Playing: Carrie Fisher's Half-Sisters Open Up About Their Final Conversation With 'Star Wars' Actress
-
Now Playing: Janet Jackson Welcomes 1st Baby at 50
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Carrie Fisher's Half-Sisters Speak Out and Fitness Guru Kayla Itsines Shares Her Secrets
-
Now Playing: Calum Scott Performs 'Dancing on My Own' Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: What Really Happened During Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance?
-
Now Playing: 'View' Co-Hosts Remember Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Zsa Zsa Gabor and George Michael
-
Now Playing: Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in New 'Thor' Movie
-
Now Playing: Carrie Fisher's Half-Sisters Speak Out About the Hollywood Legend
-
Now Playing: Nick Viall Resumes His Search For Love