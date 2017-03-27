Transcript for Inside Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' joint memorial service

Would you join me. And it's standing ovation. Every year carry it was an emotional final farewell for two Hollywood stars. There were no. Finer people I've ever known. My brother and sister. Friends family and fans paying tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds and a public memorial in Los Angeles on Saturday. Yes. A man in their way. Thousands came together to remember Reynolds as the queen of the silver screen. And Seton. You at all. Do you own. An Indian places. And Fisher as our favorite princess. Why he's doing this the Star Wars legend was praised by former co stars. Are. And remembered by other fellow actors you see I want saved her life. Applying the Heimlich. To dislodge a Brussels broke Herbert wrote. And if I'd been with our beloved showboat. I might have been able to savor again. The pair's beloved dogs were even there to pay tribute in their own way. And Maceo ABC news New York. I'm so glad. Their lines.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.