Inside Marvel: Captain America and Beast at odds in 'Secret Empire'

More
'Secret Empire: United' writer Jim Zub talks about the diplomatic tension between Hydra Nation and New Tian.
3:35 | 06/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside Marvel: Captain America and Beast at odds in 'Secret Empire'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48356196,"title":"Inside Marvel: Captain America and Beast at odds in 'Secret Empire'","duration":"3:35","description":"'Secret Empire: United' writer Jim Zub talks about the diplomatic tension between Hydra Nation and New Tian.","url":"/Entertainment/video/inside-marvel-captain-america-beast-odds-secret-empire-48356196","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.