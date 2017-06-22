Transcript for Inside Marvel: Darth Vader comic explains why Sith lightsabers are red

Actually you get to the end of issue one in the big question is that the upper tells them that he's got to. To find Dejan guy he's got to take their light sabres got a corrupt the Khyber crystal and there's also to greet new. Mythology around that which structural get into but. The into the the end of the issue sort of ends with the big question who is this jet debater is going to find in the and have to take as light sabers out. Charles issue. Amazing content that's unique that could Tucker crystal believe it yet Edwards was inspirational. The some of that mythology was was part account rate is there's a great a silken novel by eating Johnson that that address the summit this. She she basically takes a cut crystal that has been. Marty tortured to me could lead and then and then spins its to kind of take that a Hewlett I'm so now we're gonna see it from the other direction spoilers. And we're gonna see how how meter takes an existing -- eyes are crystal which is that kind of power source of the light Saber. And ending in Star Wars mythology there are most living things away and so he's gonna he's gonna he's supposed to portrait and pour all of his region pain into it. And may lead which is why red and so. I know how that happens that's that's a few issues that Gonzales yeah from the and tell the whole plot so we just had a huge spoiler means you're suggesting that by the time of the new hope starting up his lights. This is the new edition of that Miller logo will obtain relates I can claim rewarding episode six for everybody at the theater to that I. Yes yet yet that. So yes and so it's it's really about. You know it's it's it's this new dark nights not but but a 88 are sort of space wizard who is going on his crossroads magical sword which is about as cool with it gets and it's being elected the place to start start in his turn he has is gaining that in that light Saber and of course the trick to it is that. You know not that long ago he and Ian curriculum so so there aren't really he's got a fine that's still active still living guy. They exited to find their light Saber nothing else will do so so that would quest.

