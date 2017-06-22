Transcript for Inside Marvel: Darth Vader comic series fills in the gaps between Episodes III and IV

Hello and welcome to inside marvel Darth Vader on your host Mike Rothman and we are here to breakdown the new line of comics. That adds to the illustrious legacy of the one and only Darth Vader. Is a heavy lift this is not this is can in this is real this is not training and day and dig about a at all. So I got the eighteen with me today I have Charles soul who is the amazing writer of the new 2017. Serious you know thank you for joining us thanks for having. I have as always my partner in crime wall Hickey from 538. Gallant. And we have a few folks on the horn as well dialing in. Likely in San dal who is not only ABC news correspondent but one of the sharpest always fanned out there. Thank you Clinton. It take its high. There's more like that to come and last but not least here in Dillon who wrote the amazing 20152016. Run of the -- books. Definite. So Waltz. There's a little bit of reversal here from Cairns run the Charles's run you explain the two time lines and where they fit in to can sure think so Charles's front picks up right after the end of repentance. In fact the less seen of vengeance it correctly. And then when having viewed the tape I think no yes I don't want it and now it's it's it's really steering content. Cannes run takes place. Between a new hope and perfect in fascinating period where both leaders consolidating his power as the paper's best. And also where he's trying to figure out who this fellow looks out workers who looked stark. And so these are two separate runs from two very different years. Star Wars history whether it's the that makes it empire or the empire really insert our. And we'll get that but Canon which is which some people notice it will don't know it is. It's really leads into the books apparently than the movies and and it's it really adds the layers of back there is care enters. And Oakley has been chomping at the bit to ask Charles and cared about writing for something with this much gravity enough I believe it to you thing. Yeah. Yeah first of all I I have to admit I am not and and haven't traditionally been comics guy I'm a movie guy saw Star Wars was four years old in the theater and so. You know over the years I haven't gotten in the comics until now because all of this is cannon and you know. This is not news to a lot of you know above the casual Star Wars and level but. When George Lucas sold his company to Disney Kathleen Kennedy and her team created this thing called the Lucas films story group and they are basically the keepers of all Star Wars Canon planning the stories making sure there coordinated. All that sort of thing. So I was wondering from both that you guys if you can help pull the curtain back a little bit on the process of how the story group works and you know. A lot of that is there's a certain. Vocal. Corner of random it thinks the store or has this emperor like grip on on the story telling him that you guys don't have much freedoms. What are you just take us through the process how does that work working with Lucas and. You know you promises that a forced joke. Three. Rather than for lycra. So so the way that it generally works is. It is not that it's not really like that it's not bury its not a trying to step on stories or anything like that story groups job. It's mixer that all of the wonderful story tellers who were involved with the store hours the new Canon. Are telling the best stories they can that that fit with all the other great story so that's video games movies TV shows comics novels everything. And so who generally speaking. And I believe this was a case with with hearing stories all it can speak and it. But they propose. Like a spot in the time line and that's what would you like to do with character so for me it was you know. Right after an opposite what what happens to Darth Vader immediately after he gets into his suit of armor and and the great thing about it for me it was that. You know. On screen we don't seem bigger in his armor for for ten seconds before before my story against it were able to see. The first steps he takes its beater you're one he's he's a BP Sith lord as an obstacle. And think about you can see he he's not very happy about it. We we we take that you know moment and then we we sort of spent little bit see what happens next so the story group. I mean I I that was sort of my thinking about what would happen acts like meter would not be just sort of like OK let's let's keep moving he would have a lot of very specific. Angry ideas about what he should be doing. And and so that's the story that that we got the talent so it's it's really get back and forth you start you know there's lots and outlines kicking ideas around and then eventually two in the Telecom. That no cure there was a great quote. No this that you had a very different it might at the elevator kind of down on his luck. After the death star had had exploded so. We go from babysit lord. Two of this different Vator that. Is almost I think that birth kind of questioning you know him as his number two which is a another instinct thing to tackle. Miss it was a question of like Kanye rocked the story but to me with the question of if you look at end avenue hype. It's the biggest little for disaster volt tolerant of the festival's plug in an interest but twenty years building this thing pretty much and I was blown up I'm not. Out of next to receive it later and plant site is more powerfully that debate. Well in in a new hope by this colorful and orders. In employ he's he is just killing people run if he feels like it does clone of an employee for enrollees just Connor what might nullify adamant about how to don't fight. Not just get a police state had to bite chronicling even plan. Mean Michael Malloy meth was always being like. House of cults. The united and somebody was pushed and and so it's it's still pushing harder difficulty of a thing is -- we've never seen was invite realizing he has a son. Us economy of a beautiful thing go through it to migrant which was the the moment is the principal him your fault have a son I'm not like you know want to peeks at things to get today. In owning a vehicle the savaged by the difference in the kind of the year one aspect. To tell the steering wheels this is Imus like here is feel to be an important Paul bite and and to dig into and not. Angels twentieth difference in at us like a dollar's twenty does that dollars and useful things. Look how both series kind of touched on the vulnerability of a character today in pop culture is perceived as is nigh invulnerable. Yeah I I think that the you know at at the moment where my series begins and then and then also here is. You know that that reminds starts Peter has just lost the love of his life he's lost his is it his physical body and he's lost his best friend and he's lost. The judge might order which gave him sort of a high rocker structure that he understood in new worried Wii Fit in and so now he's he's lost actually everything the only. Sort of touchstone has left as is the emperor. Not the greatest sort of place to put all your honor and well being written guidance counselors. Pretty much and so and so now all he's decided that because that's only has he is going to just dig really deeply into an angry sort of reads. Person in sepia tones a public that which is a sad thing that we're gonna get yeah. Up a lot Clayton about the spin this then things forward and jump and issue one Charles's run. Can you give us kind of the elevator quick pitch of what we see here from from what being on the operating table becoming Vator and then moving for some of the highlights that we saw. Yeah I mean as he has and it picks up right at the end revenge of the Sith which which is great because I mean for me again being movie guy did sort of pulls you into the story the comics but. You really start to get a sense of just. What hold the emperor has over -- and Andy you know I didn't think he would ever get much worse but may some of those openings scenes there. Were just great and I and I loved. It you know there's a there's a moment where the emperor. Uses force lightning against Vator. That is to sort of to set a tone and and it basically tells them. You know don't ever do that again and it really really kind of assets there their relationship in in motion but. But I love affair for a quick second I love the force lightning seeing in the comic because for me it book ended. What we see in return of the genocide. And hat and operate completely. New appreciation for that scene in return of the jet eye because you have force lightning at the beginning of invaders the relationship with the emperor and again. At the end and and be it makes you to rethink what Vator may have going through his mind the and a return of the job myself. Essentially you get to the end of issue one in the big question is that the upper tells them that he's got to. To find a jet guy he's got to take their light sabres got a corrupt the Khyber crystal and there's also to great new. Mythology around that which I'm sure we'll get into but. The into the the end of the issue sort of ends with the big question who is this jet debater is going to find in the and have to take as light sabres up. Charles issue. Amazing concert as you make that could Kiger crystal believe it yet Edwards was inspiration boulders the some of that mythology was as part of account rate is there's a great a silken novel by and the ED Johnson that that address the summit this. She she basically takes a cut crystal has been. Marty tortured to me deeply and then and then spins its to kind of take that a Hewlett I'm so not gonna see it from the other direction spoilers. And we're gonna see how how meter takes an existing denies ever Krista which is that kind of power source of the light Saber. And ending in Star Wars mythology there are most living things away and so he's gonna he's supposed to portrait and pour all of his region pain into it. And me can lead which is why rent and so. I know how that happens that's that's a few issues Gonzales were yeah I'm just gonna tell the whole plot so we just at a huge spoiler means you're suggesting that by the time of the new hope starting up his lights. This is that it it is just the that Hillary I don't know will obtain Bradley. And Clayton with rewarding episode six for everybody Latin feared dead guy. Yes yet yet that. So yes so it's it's really about. You know it's it's it's this new dark nights not but many 88 arc sort of space wizard who is going on his crossroads magical sword which is about as cool with it gets and it's not elected the place to start start it is journey is is gaining that inning that likes it of course the trick to it is that. You know not that long ago he and Ian curriculum so so there aren't really he's got a fine I still active still living Jai. Days defying their light Saber nothing else will be so so naturally quest here. I'd love to get you to weigh in on this because. You've got and make some really great additions to that we can in the lacy as well. What were as anything that this reminds you that you batted on that some great care actor arrested two year run to that that you're working on some the spinoff books narrative. It was economic but by day you go through it in establishments though was about it in the new with the aid. He called just got about the same things again and again to battle that's gonna the fewest goals of menuing. So on local provider is his story about a going pretty much on opening in the weld. And that's. Also he doesn't speak much similar things with you've got thrown in with people and disrupting that you Katz's the kind of like. Sure sure what he's about to beat him twice to contracts which all just stopping people Ciba. Because of the many people live and they'll plated character an agreement can count the times that the only. A flu. It's way up with a particularly difficult tricky problem in life but yet that we can't act for an triples noon PT become like he's going don't commitment to the like. The company installs custom. And cut it when we went. With you know but they'll play as well and it's only been at what shall if people around him again apple if that's comfortable with the the tension between for an bite it was a which was about. I there is a former public crack perspective this seems like a very hard. Character to have a comic book form of to spend the basis of the Levy. He's expression let's. So much of his characters built into the police. How do you write this. Well I mean turn into the cycling and I think that he and I both on the same thing you don't you own them talk for much fair the more beater talks I think it. The last investing it comes. So you you give him as many sort of single word answers or just just actions and I think the weight of meters presence in a room and the tension of what's about to happen. Despite him being there is something that I alleys I would start so it's I there's a lot of you know. Cutting into scenes late or cutting to scenes sort of after he's already done some terrible Vader thing. And and so you yard you know what's happening because you can you you've seen interviewed another and other spots and so it's kind of leaving the the imagination let let me reader's imagination sort of fill in all those incredible theater has gotten into and sometimes but Clayton. You're you're huge fan you can and can't refer. For years is this the data you know on both in the past and and I think one of the takeaways from bull runs Cairns and Charles as we get to see the we never seen before the enormous power Vator Switzerland next financial point I mean there's there's appointing -- run were he basically surrounded and just. Destroys everyone that you're trying to eat an entire platoon essentially Oakland counters and in it's it's this yet. The clintons are yeah this this this is. This is not the invader from my childhood and and and I think that's a good thing on me when I was when I was four or better walk through that door. For the first time and and you knew he was a bad guy and there was no there was no grave with this character. At all and then you know you you get older and grow up and you appreciate. You know the big greatness in the different shades of of life and I think that's what we're seeing now in. In some of these stories and I and I think it's gray. At times you. Finale were you see after a new hope that he's still having. Fox of pat made for example so I think it's right. Chara and Walt get a great introduction to issue tale about the blood evidence is being out of initiative. And that might take a way it was kind of similar to Clinton's. It's it seems like a loss of pat Leahy just doesn't care more like it's very. You begin the book it's a very. Not and it's if you need to just it's like blow through storm troopers and tell them all but he does add sport Hamas yet. I think that's exactly I don't know if sport is more I think it's a he is he is trying to see what he's capable of feeling at this point. And an all he really wants to fuel is is death and rage and pain and so the suppan islets I mean he absolutely is he's guiding is is deep into himself as he can because I think. In an. Leahy. He does he won't be a lose it won't be able function and so the only way you can function is by just moving ahead. But it sort of robotic lead diving into the into into the rate as much as he can't so. Initially two of the series he he encounters sort of a squad of clone troopers who are essentially kind of on his side meaning technically work for the emperor. And and he could just tell them. You know on and you know I had the authorization goes on the come through and instead he he sort of tells them all which is which is what he tends to do. And and it was and I think this is very trip here answers as Wallach whenever Vator. Is in the middle of one of these incredibly brutal action sequences there's always a character beat behind it like he's making his choices not just because they look incredible irony date you know that you'll cool. But because there's there's an emotional. Sort of under Pennington. The character it's opposites that lake. They're bigger could stop at any time. And that's what makes him so brutal that egg that's what makes the redemption in. Again I Richard the Gemma so profound as that like no this is god who he could have stopped of the past twenty years at any time. And he did not and what drives a person to do that what level of grief level of Niles of that point. It's really cool to kind of see that his government to in the eighties again candid. With. Allah god I wanna get here back on this team because and one take away from your serious it is that they don't know yet it's amazing I think it's a different Darth Vader. I think at one point as a trooper says who is this guy who they don't know him that. Karen again you had hand at a really unique time. Even battles in your in Europe's franchise battles. Some almost I guess you could call opponents. Made these suitors to be the number two. And at bats a releasing take as well. The enemy is all about the thousands of voiced trial value through reclaim his second position in the like you know like going behind him president crystal flirted with the idea of having someone else over the indict him. Radical thought the great buy tonight by tight. I mean the political thing and you talked about being sympathetic to affect other things that what do I would understand the balloon. Monday that would ought to go for me to me is led by his amount he's just realized. The last twenty years there's want to be an ally in he he drew a guy that thing up to try to cite the woman he loved you and Trudy guy beefing up and ended up killing a and he's just discovered on a book hit. You know lots and he's basically. Formerly Charles what he's being really cold in rituals is a Leander infinite deal that initial failing. Whilst. One as like what he's been cold for a long time he's looking bin continent. And that he's got this thing that Ramon become below it again and that's kind of what the Holtz is that is both Sabena has. Put intended and you hug. Canadian. Ending an inkling touch upon the suing here and you test upon this as well. That moment that he says he's looking on the galaxy public that comes sentiments that I know who blew the death star as the skywalker kid. And there's lines that has resonated with me fair for weeks afterwards he said I have a son many goes. He'll be mind it will all be mine which is adds so much more weight even empire be in when that that the emperor says to him. He's the offspring of an in skywalker he's playing coy and essentially he's spending this entire franchise between 45. Trying to team up with Luke to do what sets do take down the emperor was he can't do it because of the suit. Absolutely that's for me as the BM. Anything that they the entrant by either individually you get them in the group and that but clearly going week. I'm. To me that was the question how much of the end for no Annie points and thoughts in an empire it's like. On shall be input nodes by the knives and you know that and let them know what's going okay and even gonna make it got to sit fly. And at one of the things we go to do is big into this April they get these people. An old human rights that were would like to beat this toward the end when by the guys. I produced a human you know you be making a speech to the Ani the boy peoples of line and not that they may yet on that cat. In and if I cuddle on C united. And he's just really got me Balkan compelling people. It all the licorice like Boeing. In pale district because you know kind of like the very dry and I mean the kind of an opening trusting a poke people by hand for a and possibly and to do bounty hunt at one program that world. So distraught British or how will these are the people feel about these kind of vehicles at the false which is what those questions like. Cynical to the force is one thing but the question of false on the treatment and oldest solicit the opinions that's kind of not buckle to me with stories. So as not that he is are our audience we're going back we're allowed to a sister and parents run from 201516. Is between a new hope and empire strikes back. Basic Vator searching for his newfound son he's he's figured out Charles's Ron is right after Kansas that it is. An unknown Vator untested Vader in just testing out his powers which leaves Rita to bring Clinton back in because I think. This adds the war of the there we know we've known for decades. We see hit his. I guess it's almost sad as his ball and potential. I've read somewhere that after the loss Obi wan he lost almost half his his fourth potential. And yet he still able to just wing that emperor at the very beginning against the wall Clayton what were they mostly coming from you seeing. Just this unleashed Vader and and what could've been if and it can maybe had at that stuck around. The it's instrument societies sort of got a glimpse of that and wrote want to now forcing it in in the comics I was does a tremendous moment. I do a question about the process of these guys don't mind humored me first second there. Came across a quote from Gennifer title is executive editor for fiction Lucas on back in 40s50s she wrote that. Whenever I get a new pitch or a new script from Kieran. Might note to the story group is currently along the lines. This is kind of crazy fans. You guys. For for both guys I was wondering if there's anything any little nugget you can share and ideas that you wanted view that got rejected. I think that's hopefully not political. Yeah I see guys in case we end up using them it's always interesting like. I'll give you that switch is flicked the type she's been really Molina gets rejected you don't realize Wallach and any what's next movie like oh no I know why. This to confuse people who just what drug war doesn't really going to cost you leveled the use invite a source told on a genuine secret what I want to recite Molina. And it ends up being using Ruble for completely different things now let's see Roy thought the cut but that's what being inside. But I know what the fortress will say yes take other lucky pick stuff and they can ago yes and you always pick think you can it you would never know whether this may yes a moment. Just 800 evil will key play an epithet to funk hits with. I would say it's it's the same. You know my evil droids yeah of course be TN and and that triple line are totally us our. Hum I think that the you know I'd just just echo what Karen said you don't it's really want to get into too much about the ideas that but you're not using but. There's a point I'll sort of put Cameron series yes I marvel and sours and sound there's a point we want to use give the give the main villain kind of this whole weight cost him. And the inning is sort of use a first order got there wouldn't trust smaller white elect Milosevic await and then with several one and realize that. And an end and that was follows all dressed in these these what uniform so it's it's often things like that where you know there's a design concept and idea that that is. At play Elster in the universe and so you use you adjusting you find another idea often a better idea than you run with it. So yeah it's but they're I mean there'd I said it before saying again they're job is not to like sort of you know crash crash ideas it is to you. Let let the many flowers and what's ours story telling them which is great. Really is kind of like bouncing orchestra of all these different yet our eyes it's amazing what what they do it and the the encyclopedic knowledge that they have. Not only of everything that's happening now but everything that's been Ben happening in the galaxy the star Alex it's really. It's it's there their cool group people for sure. Okay so this whole show than the me at this point we've talked a little about it. The end of it at issue to an amazing game. Walt take us out what what what have we see what we're seeing at the end of this issue that is gonna drive our stance knots and a good way. So we've seen a baby Sith lord we have seen the baby's implored just. Chew through an entire battalion. Clone troopers again the residual chunk of the imperial army at this point. We've seen him speak pretty violent things and what we need to do is needs to get ever crystal and he needs to get a rummage and I. Regrettably they recently killed all the jet. And so he needs the fudge and I his kind of basically meditating doing his own thing off the grid for and we see that yet so he finds the proper jet and the preparers and I is. It is one little better and others. He's essentially again you can get more to this is honestly we wanna get more of this that view is beef so many questions. He's a yes we have another half hour of the showed eight we're asking questions only about care. Okay. All weapons guy. At a paper so this is the first time we're getting this yet his name is only in Pratt on the and isn't that how important I think it is tracking enough. So it's like yankees they go. So when when. It does this guy was designed I would be fantastic. Artist on the seas shipping Chemical Ali it doesn't mean it won't go barbarian meets late yelled at needs yet what what I wanted to do is Friday are yet I mean to create a guy who looks like. Like a physical Max fruit for Darth Vader line and because you know a lot of the Jenner kind of these kind of monkey ish you know. How skinny people whatever it wants but this guy looks like he'd be just discuss this process is that that debt he's ticked off man with a sort ya get MacKey and he he is a Jai Ku who. In in in this story. His job was the guy they sent in some sort of he was almost that the janitor. It was a guy who was sentenced disorder that's a pitch when they needed when they needed somebody to. Just clean up. He was like acts and and and and he did in the reason he wasn't in the clone wars. Is because he did something as part of that job that was but he feels like he needs to atone force and he is taking this particular vile. Call the bar rationale which is you sort of pull yourself out of giant there's for a time and and you unique about not to interfere until the four shows you what your next that was supposed to be. So he's been off on this mountain which you'll you'll see an issue three. Kind of meditating for for a long time and the way that the DIA the force works is that the jet I apologize fell or 66 happening. And he knows that all of his his Brothers and sisters had been killed he doesn't get it he doesn't know why. But he he's he's starting a wake up from that now and we'll see we'll see what happens when he meets. Our favorite maybe support. In the cloned horse and he's not the first in the comes the minds and in skywalker was a general on the clone wars and a hero of the clone wars. I just ten no wonder do they have they met each other they know each other before that. You are gonna have to release should read it at that coming but. He that the next the next few issues of the series do you width. Very much the you know that the way that Janet order is such I mean Jenna orders gone so it's. You know what what the few remaining jet I mean we know obviously Obi wan and and you are out there and Soka and Cain and some of the others on the other Janet that we seen survive but but this is a brand new one I wanted him to fuel. Vary like very much a match for. For meter physically. And he knows it's like he's very confident. He's Conan the barbarian with them with a light Saber up. And it's it's their their their conflict over the next few issues is. I Felix on the nothing's averted a Nixon issues. Rates should not sinister that's the aren't whereas one shot but yeah you get it's I really wanted to stress this outlet it's not just a quick 12 and done. Fight and let's not forget the dark theater does not have a late secrets points or he's fighting one one of the toughest and I around with satellite Saber so it's. It's treaty cool cling. Gotta get your take on this this guy's amazing. More effort where your thoughts and what are you looking forward to him. All my initial thought was that if anybody's gonna costly this got to got to spend about eight weeks of the gym and share. He he looks like an amazing character but you mention that the clone wars and and you know we saw crossover with soc Guerrero and going from match two wrote one and I was just curious if you have. Of any of your new characters if if you see any of them crossing over in the movies or TV shows and if if they do which one would you pick which one would you like to see on the screen. Oh man I mean obviously be fun to see this guy but but the nice thing about some of some of the work that's accurate and I've been getting in line the other stars creators of that summit beginning to happen I mean I know that. There's been big surge of interest in Karen's doctor for character who's fantastic. My question yeah I think I. There's been great he's great news is made his his dark secret Galen and anarchy need to do so it's. You know not everything we do. Makes it into then. The bigger media but store groups or all of it and and the sort of cherry picking pieces as as they like them so never say never thinking of last notes care. I mean that that makes him at a very positive where we're gonna see more characteristic you have some great ones. Especially I mean not half results the opening the door to ten of his police but. Actress turned up in a video guy and so all that's again that was like like at what will be applicable nine but the stalls arena guy and she's like adult played a solid kick and knocks. Unlike BT troubles there and cut you would abort guidance which is really very kicked. But it's it's always like. People always ask what the story you're saying I would think by putting more interest in Melissa yes table and woods what being Koji today like the very generous for example like. I just look Babylon nobles cause I was doing some background reading of one of the Melinda characters might make up to dull fight and killed. The bulls referenced in arming the Russell the story critical really generous in China for my nation and a like it suggestions are we doing this elsewhere in the universe. If you'll coal bill of this persons available. Cinema in the sun which they cut. Like a cool despite the light beginning to get introduced counts is essentially so is really very interesting and quite. You pull his naval adversary tacky from the scene and a new hope where there greater took Scott making fun of this religion. It yes you there's a wide health dropped from trick Charles Larry Johnson and if I lots that the man has five times a treatment isn't Erica Pratt at. That that I mean there's there's absolutely things that you know that the nice thing about the movies and and the entire storytelling landscape is that you know the creators are our. Adding an amazing things to to the it to the universe has also there's you can pick great stuff and and and you know it's it's fun to make up new characters like this this cool new giant. But. You know I I used accurately mr. bones in the port Ameren series who is from chuck when Biggs fantastic aftermath scenes and novels. Just because it it seemed like it would work perfectly even though it's. 4050 another thirty years later write I U even I'm except talent sometimes. And say who the idea that you can. You know there sates there's so much to choose from. Is is is amazing and as Karen mentioned sort of is very encouraging that and and they really want to make it feel to connected universe where. Characters are popping up here in the U see them again in a new version thirty years later it's really fun really speaking of connecting universe. As the perfect time to mention that disclaimer that. The Disney owns all marvel latest news. That we are connected universe in history as well. But if the fort before we before we close I mean we're. Dying to know what's coming he was a little tease is coming down in addition to to care act in Villa. There was coming down that the Blake. What we have we have this this first story which is really about how to theater x.'s it's as red light Saber and so we're gonna see some really. Deep dives in to sit mythology which is something that that isn't isn't explored that much in. In this hour's universe some very excited sure you guys it's happening there. After that we we make it into us and character's clothing prisoners. Who are the the kind of did did you and I hunters that. That the in percents up two. Sort of guitarist Peter rates it is not just panels time doing that so we've seen the Milan rebels we don't know a lot about them certainly in the more about them missing. Well OK it will look back next month and hopefully. Have more questions for you because up up. I'm really bug you after we go up there because this is the much any one and now. But has to say thank you to Charles the wall to Clayton the care and this has been phenomenal. Issues 12. Darth there are out now check that out and also check out here has run its fantastic from 2015. And sixteen. For thinking this for joining us this has been inside marvel Darth Vader.

