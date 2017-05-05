Transcript for Inside Marvel: Fans' reaction to Captain America's betrayal

My thoughts he has question again out of midtown comics and that's you. Michael Rothman which got. I was talking my for an Gregg over here thinks district you know problems often. He is a huge marble fan and we were just talking about what you guys are talking about issues zero and capped days the coming outs all the heroes that he is in hydra. And what how that's going to affect the entire universe you had a really good question for the guys back in the studio. Yeah with it being over 75 years of Captain America which is like an American Steve Torre has ready for the polarizing effect of just in changing sides. From being post literally possible for America star spangled in uniform and then and there is she veterans a site. Hill hydroxy and the total mood change and swing and actually really enjoyed it but like going online there's. A lot of people who are either. Really distraught. Or there's a cycle I saw it coming so I just on and off you guys are ready and or if hot just planning helps you guys get used to the idea of Captain America being a villain now. I think a question. I think any time you do you. Anything with Captain America because he's such an iconic character and even people that don't really follow our books month to month who might just see him. On a lunch box or a T shirt. You know they have an understanding as to what cap is about he's dressed in the flag he represents the ideals of America so we certainly knew it was. A provocative thing. To take that character and flip him on his head and and sort of read orient his moral compass to be a follower of hydra. I don't know that we thought it was gonna be as crazy I response as we got. But it subways that's good it means people are in interest it invested in. You know the that they want to see what happens next and it's it's affecting people are really really personal way. It's and he's an icon in so many ways and this is not the first on the arm comes around it with the identity Captain America get your head. It's his friend. The for the falcons and Wilson's that in it's it's oftentimes it's a title just as much as ST it's it's a way for us tell different stories about but the American experiment and people involved in May as well as as again like. There times when easily rejected it he was Gelman I think like on time. With a wearable for a little 10 well I'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.